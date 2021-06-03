Trying Exclusive Clip: Jason and Nikki Prepare to Meet Princess

Trying's comical second season continues this week on Apple TV+, and TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look.

Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) continue their journey to adopt on Trying Season 2 Episode 4, set to launch Friday, June 4.

The outing follows them as they go to a school to have an introduction to a potential child named Princess, and they realize straight away that this is not your typical introduction.

They learn they can't really connect with Princess and that it's best for them to act as though they are merely visitors of the school.

Jason and Nikki are understandably thrown for a loop and start to overthink the scenario, thinking about what could bring them to the school in case they are put on the spot.

They agree on surveyors checking how flat the playground is. It's a hilarious scene that also includes them preparing accents.

Spall and Smith really elevate this series to another level, and they continue to shine throughout every single scene they are a part of.

If you haven't watched the series yet, you really are missing out. The comedy is in a similar vein to Netflix's After Life.

The series follows Nikki and Jason, a couple who really want to become parents but struggle with conceiving a child.

In order to have the baby they want, they decide to adopt, only to face a whole list of new challenges that come with the adoption process.

The series is a look at how the adoption process works and how no journey from beginning to end is ever truly the same.

The cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Penny, Ophelia Lovibond as Erica, Oliver Chris as Freddy, Sian Brooke as Karen, and Darren Boyd as Scott.

Have a look at the exclusive clip below, and be sure to stream the series on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.