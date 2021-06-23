Turner & Hooch Kills Off Tom Hanks' Character in First Trailer

Are you ready for a very different Turner & Hooch?

Disney+ on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming original series, Turner & Hooch, based on the 1989 movie of the same name.

Hanks starred in the latter as a detective who took on Hooch, and well, hilarious moments ensued.

Josh Peck plays Scott Turner in the update, and the trailer confirms that Hanks' character is very much dead.

As a result, Scott inherits the beautiful titular canine, and he proves to be more than a handful.

Becca Tobin, Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, and Vanessa Lengies.

Five French Mastiffs also appear as Hooch, but will we be able to spot the difference?

Probably not.

The trailer begins with Scott having a string of missed calls from his mother.

His sister, Laura, arrives at his home to drop Hooch off with him.

"Hey, Scotty. This is Hooch!" Laura tells him.

"There's food, a leash, some toys - this one's his favorite."

"What are you talking about?" Scott wonders to Laura, who replies, "Did Mom call you?"

Scott learns that his father wanted him to have Hooch because he is very similar to the original.

"I can't take care of him," Scott says on the phone to his mother.

"I'm working all the time and I'm just still trying to prove myself here, Mom."

Hooch proves to be unreliable initially, but it's clear a bromance is brewing between them.

"He's just totally out of control," Scott explains. "I don't know what to do."

"Scotty, I know you think you don't want a dog," Scott says, reading from a letter his father left him.

"But everything I care about in my life started with a dog."

The trailer is cute, setting the stage for what is sure to be one of the most popular shows on Disney+.

The series arrives July 21, and the first season spans 12 episodes.

Check out the clip below.

