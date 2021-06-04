TV Ratings: Clarice Goes Low as Renewal Decision Looms, Grey's Anatomy Rises

Clarice returned from another hiatus on Thursday, and we wish it was better news.

The series dipped to 1.8 million viewers and a gasp 0.2 rating in the demo.

At this stage, the show is not in contention for a CBS pickup, but it said to be in negotiations to move to Paramount+.

There's no confirmation that will happen and given that EVIL and SEAL Team have already been announced to be on the move, it's worrisome we're still waiting word on the future for Clarice.

Elsewhere, on CBS, United States of Al managed 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on ABC, Station 19 had 4.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down a bit with its season finale.

Grey's Anatomy, meanwhile, managed to rise with its trippy finale. It had 4.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

Rebel, which is canceled, was steady for the third week in a row at 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The cancelation remains surprising, given its performance in that particular slot.

Over on NBC, Manifest continued to trickle downward, managing 2.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series is awaiting word on its future.

Both Law & Order: SVU (4.1 million/0.7 rating) and Organized Crime (3.9 million/0.6 rating) were steady with their season finales.

Over on FOX, Beat Shazam finally returned, and it had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- improving on the comedy lineup in the slot this season.

