TV Ratings: The Blacklist Crashes to Series Lows

Liz Keene's final episode of The Blacklist did not get a bump in the ratings.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22 delivered 2.15 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

Obviously, the show is on a different night, but you'd think such a pivotal episode would have generated more interest.

How will it perform in the fall? We don't know!

Leading into The Blacklist was an airing of The Boss Baby at 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on The CW, Kung Fu returned from a hiatus at 850,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating -- steady with its first-season average.

In The Dark returned after almost a year off the air at 440,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating - steady with last season's average.

Masterchef (2.6 million/0.5 rating) on FOX was down a little, but still dominated the night, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.8 million/0.4 rating) held steady.

ABC's Press Your Luck (3 million/0.4 rating) took a hit, while $100,000 Pyramid (3.4 million/0.4 rating) was steady but drew the night’s biggest audience.

Card Sharks made its big return at 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.