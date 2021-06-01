TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Goes Lower, Hell's Kitchen Takes Demo Crown

ABC's The Good Doctor slipped to some new series lows on Monday.

The series is airing into the summer for the first time, and with fewer people watching TV, the numbers are dipping.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 19 managed 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

The season wraps next week, and a fifth season has already been ordered.

The Princess and the Frog started ABC's night off at 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on FOX, the Season 20 premiere of Hell's Kitchen kicked off with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- easily leading the night in the demo.

The debut of Housebroken managed 970,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating, followed by Duncanville at 740,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

NBC's American Ninja Warrior managed 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while the debut of Small Fortune snagged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS' coverage of a memorial for Tulsa 1921 had 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.