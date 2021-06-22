Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Billy get his wish?

On All American Season 3 Episode 15, Spencer and Frausto continued to be at odds, leading to more issues on the field.

Hard Decision - All American Season 3 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Olivia wanted to hang out with Layla for some much-needed bonding, but the night was a wash when some wild developments threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Billy found himself in an unusual situation as he tried to take a walk down memory lane.

All American Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Spencer: What happened to the Eagles discount?
Asher: J.J.'s Night of a Thousand Wings ruined that.

The kid's 5 foot and slow. They can't all be Rudy.

Billy [to Carter]

All American Season 3 Episode 15

