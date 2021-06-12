Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Mel survive?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14, Mel's life was on the line as the sisters went up against the Perfecti.

Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 - Charmed (2018)

What did they learn about the villains?

Meanwhile, Harry's mortality journey kicked into high gear with unexpected consequences.

Elsewhere, Abigail was put on blast for her recent actions, but was there a method to her madness?

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Hello? Fenric the Vile? It is I, your...all-powerful, oversexed Overlord.

Maggie

Celeste: Stripping your mortality is not like removing your tonsils. It's experimental, and the side effects are unknown. I don't want to hurt you again.
Harry: This is different. I was forced to be a Whitelighter. I'm choosing to be an ordinary man. I'll risk anything for a real life with Macy.

Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 - Charmed (2018)
Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 - Charmed (2018)
Guilty - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 - Charmed (2018)
Abigael and Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 - Charmed (2018)
Mel Vera - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 - Charmed (2018)
Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 - Charmed (2018)
