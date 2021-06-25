Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 13

at .

Did Clarice escape?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 13, things took a devastating turn when she was imprisoned in an animal testing facility.

Giving Comfort - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13

As her hopes of being found faded, she found a group of trafficked women and realized she needed to craft a plan.

Meanwhile, ViCAP and Ardelia teamed up to save everyone, but with a lack of information, the mission proved to be tough.

Watch Clarice Season 1 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Clarice Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

Tyson: Are you not an agent anymore?
Clarice: I don't know what I am.

Clarice: Are you OK?
Tyson: I'm not often in women's apartments.

Clarice Season 1 Episode 13

Clarice Season 1 Episode 13 Photos

Esquivel in Action - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
Friendly Hug - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
Captive Again - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
Twisted Father - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
Giving Comfort - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
Infiltrating Facility - Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
  1. Clarice
  2. Clarice Season 1
  3. Clarice Season 1 Episode 13
  4. Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 13