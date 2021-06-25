Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Did Clarice escape?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 13, things took a devastating turn when she was imprisoned in an animal testing facility.

As her hopes of being found faded, she found a group of trafficked women and realized she needed to craft a plan.

Meanwhile, ViCAP and Ardelia teamed up to save everyone, but with a lack of information, the mission proved to be tough.

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.