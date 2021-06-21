Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Was there a way forward for Ava?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7, the team fumed after she fumbled on the job.

Going Back - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7

Meanwhile, a new plan to save Sara's life and prevent another abduction found everyone pushed to the limit as they came to terms with what happened.

Elsewhere, Mick and Gary devised a plan to change the world, but who was not a fan of their new team-up?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Why would I help you? Because I died and you cloned me? I die about once a year, and my girlfriend's a clone. Now I'm gonna get off this planet, and I'm gonna propose to her with that ring.

Sara

Nate: Okay, well, if you need anything, I guess you're gonna ask Gideon, but I'm here for you, too. We all are.
Ava: Thanks. How's everybody else doing?
Nate: They're grieving in their own way.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7

