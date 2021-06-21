Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Was there a way forward for Ava?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7, the team fumed after she fumbled on the job.

Meanwhile, a new plan to save Sara's life and prevent another abduction found everyone pushed to the limit as they came to terms with what happened.

Elsewhere, Mick and Gary devised a plan to change the world, but who was not a fan of their new team-up?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.