Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 15

at .

Did everyone make it out of the submarine alive?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15, things took a wild turn when Teddy unveiled his plan for the world.

Morgan Is Ready - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15

With Morgan and Strand at odds, they had to find a way forward in their plan.

Elsewhere, Grace confronted what was plaguing her all along.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Teddy: So, you saved his life because you thought he was going to give you a fresh start. A place to feel safe. A place to call home. A family. Did he?
Dakota: No. Found a place, built a town, filled it with people, but my sis-- my mom, she did the same thing ten times over and I still never felt comfortable in my own skin, in any of her places.
Teddy: You wanna know why? Both of them wanted something from you that you couldn't give them, for you to be somebody you're not. I heard you with Alicia. You want what all of us want, someone to love you just the way you are.
Dakota: You really think I can find that person in your new world.
Teddy: You already have.
Dakota: You?
Teddy: Yeah.
Dakota: Alicia, you put her in the bunker. I thought you saw something special in her.
Teddy: You're right. I did. I love what Alicia will become, but that's something you and I will never be. There's nothing to feel sorry about there. Hell, you are so much like me, Sue. We are two, very logically conclusioned in a world that's built on a foundation of violence and lies and self-interest. That's why we understand each other. I think you'll agree with me when I say that conclusions do not belong anywhere in a world where things are just about to get started.
Dakota: So, what's gonna happen to us?
Teddy: We are going to die up here, with everyone else. I know that's a lot to take in.

Ask yourself this question when you're trying to figure out if you still want to be a part of what we're doing here. Do you wanna pretend to be someone else just to have a chance to keep on breathing?

Teddy

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 Photos

Strand's Attempt at Winning - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
Morgan Is Ready - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
Dwight Waits - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
Checking the Rate - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
Two Enemies Working Together - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
Morgan's Plan - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
  1. Fear the Walking Dead
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15
  4. Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 15