Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 4

Did the Middle Exchange go to plan?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 4, things took a wild turn when it emerged that there were some big changes in town.

Meanwhile, Donovan made a daring plan to silence Abigail, but was it all for nothing?

Elsewhere, Martha turned to Joy to put a smile on her face.

Did her plan work?

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.