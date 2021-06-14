Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 5

What was causing Joy's recurring dream?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5, Cassie realized there was more going in town than they could anticipate.

Cup of Tea - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5

With the dream progressing, it was down to Cassie, Joy, and Abigail to uncover the truth.

With someone advising the witches get protection from outside forces, there was much to debate.

How did it all play out?

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Donovan: I never thought of myself as a Leopard Lodge kind of guy, and I was right.
Adam: Well, I'm Leopard material!

You know, they're going to start calling us a power couple, if we're not careful.

Donovan

Paradise Peppers - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5
Fly a Kite - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5
Lady Bethany - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5
Do You Have the Amulet - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5
Memories Flood - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5
Short Bean - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5
