Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did the wishing well deliver some much-needed clarity for everyone involved?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy realized there was more going on in town than they could have anticipated.

George and Samantha Smile - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6

In a plan to get some answers, the trio did some digging into the past.

The Merriwicks also found a way to grant wishes that had been cast but never completed.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

I don't know which is more exciting, Buenos Aires or that you were cleaning!

Martha

Martha: It's like 1988 all over again! Break our your leg warmers, the shoulder pads, and Logan Mann!
Joy: You're a Mann handler?
Martha: Ever since Jumpstart My Heart went to number one with a bullet!

Solid Doubles Partners - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6
First Date - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6
She Did It - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6
Everything is Better with Sprinkles - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6
Joys Wish Came True - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6
A Long Time Ago - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 6
