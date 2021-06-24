Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Murphy, Felix, and Max come clean?

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 kicked off with Nia dead and Josh making a stunning revelation that could find many more people in jail.

Jess & Felix - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Officer Gene Clemens suggested something was off with the department and went on a mission to get answers.

Who did she team up with?

Watch In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Since I can't arrest you for the murder of Nia Bailey yet, I'll get you on money laundering until I find enough evidence for the murder.

Josh

I understand that you're bored with our regular life, but you need to start living.

Felix

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Max and Murph Search - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1
Jess & Felix - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1
Josh's Eye Test - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1
Gene Investigates - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1
Winter Woods Posing - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1
Hanging in the Woods - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1
