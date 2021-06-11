Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: The End Part 2

How did it all end for the family as they said goodbye to the cameras?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 11 the Kardashian-Jenner Klan met up to bury a time capsule.

Meanwhile, Kim dropped a bomb on the family about her future, leading to a wild response from her mother.

Elsewhere, Khloe made a final decision on her relationship with Tristan.

