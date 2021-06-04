Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Forget It, Jake

at .

Did Wheatley get sent away for good?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7, he arrived in court to face the litany of charges against him.

Stabler Closes In - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Richie made moves to save himself and his family name.

Elsewhere, Morales and Washburn kept close tabs on their star witness.

What did they learn about it?

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Bell: Not a lot of fireworks.
Stabler: So what is his strategy?
Bell: We'll find out soon enough.

Stabler: The strategy is you can't prosecute me because my kids are Black?
Bell: Historically, that hasn't worked too well.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 8

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

A Weak Link - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Wheatley's Trial Begins - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Wheatley's Lawyer - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Dealing With a Curveball - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
The Pressure Is On - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Discussing the Latest Developments - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 8
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Forget It, Jake