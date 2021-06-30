Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did War College bring the group together?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2, the coven and new challenges threatened to change everything.

Individual Investigation - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Anacostia and Scylla found themselves as likely partners on a dangerous new mission.

Elsewhere, Tally fumed when she was tasked with mentoring a new recruit.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Raelle: What, so you want to keep being a lab rat?
Abigail: If it keeps us in the fight, yes.

Izadora: It's been like this for days.
Alder: They haven't been able to recreate the phenomenon at all.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2 Photos

Absentee Mother - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2
Individual Investigation - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2
Experimental Subject - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2
Blast From the Past - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2
Young Mentor - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2
Precious Inscription - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2
