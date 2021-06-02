Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did Mina accept assistance?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 13, Sharpe was adamant about making some big changes and that included helping a friend.

Meanwhile, Max was faced with a tough decision about Luna.

Elsewhere, Bloom and Casey treated a patient who had been hiding a lifelong secret.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.