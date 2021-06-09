Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Reynolds leave the hospital?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14, a surprising offer changed everything he thought he knew about the hospital.

Meanwhile, Max grew irate when he lost his wedding ring.

Who helped him?

Elsewhere, Bloom got life-changing news after a big change of events at the hospital.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.