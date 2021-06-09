Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Reynolds leave the hospital?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14, a surprising offer changed everything he thought he knew about the hospital.

Besos Goodbye - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Max grew irate when he lost his wedding ring.

Who helped him?

Elsewhere, Bloom got life-changing news after a big change of events at the hospital.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14 Online

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Hey, it's, uh, me. I miss you. I can't keep you out of my head. It's very distracting. Um, we said things to each other that were just the beginning, and uh, we never quite, um, anyway. Now you're going, and it feels like its been forever, and I really need, I need to see you. I need to talk to you. I need to be with you in all the ways that I've been dreaming of.

Max

Floyd: I guess I just assumed you took it off on purpose.
Max: No. I don't know. It still means something, I guess. I mean it's everything we had, you know? I, God, it can't be gone.
Floyd: You know, I felt exactly the same way about Evie's ring, after we, you know.
Max: So what changed?
Floyd: Well, I realized I wasn't hanging on to Evie's ring because she still had a big piece of my heart. I was hanging on to it because she didn't. And the ring wasn't about our love anymore. I was about my guilt.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14

