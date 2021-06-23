Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 11

How did Clark and Lois meet?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 11 featured a big trip to the past to lift the lid on Clark's journey from young man to superhero.

Meanwhile, Lois found herself at an impasse after Jonathan continued to act out, leading to a definite decision about his future in town.

Elsewhere, the origin of Lana and Kyle took some by surprise.

