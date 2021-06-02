Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 23

Did Kailyn get back at Briana?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 23, Kailyn invited Devoin onto her podcast, knowing the fiery response she would get from her enemy.

Meanwhile, Jade decided to get plastic surgery in Miami, and Briana decided to visit her to help out.

Elsewhere, Bar went to court for his outstanding DUI charges.

