Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 26

What did Jade decide?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 26, Briana tried to convince Jade to go home with her after recent events.

Meanwhile, Kail revealed heartbreaking challenges around a recent medical diagnosis.

Who did she get to help her in her time of need?

Elsewhere, Addie struggled with online learning, and Leah tried to make a tough decision.

