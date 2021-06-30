Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 27

Did Kailyn manage to get what she wanted?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 27, things took a turn when she tried to navigate three different co-parenting relationships.

Meanwhile, Jade recovered at Briana's house but had to make a hard decision.

Elsewhere, Leah tried to balance Ali and Aleeah's unique needs.

Ashley planned a birthday surprise for Bar that pushed her to the limit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.