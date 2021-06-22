Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 17 Episode 3

Who got the boot?

The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 picked up with Katie reminding the men where the door is after wondering about the intentions of some of the men.

Meanwhile, Nick Viall arrived on the show to help the men dig deep into some of their most personal stories.

This also allowed Kate to open up about the heartache she experienced in her past.

Elsewhere, Katie literally flipped head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A.

What did Michael share with her?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.