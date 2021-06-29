Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 17 Episode 4

What did the men uncover?

On The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 4, things took a turn when a group date of Truth or Dare left the men revolting against someone.

Meanwhile, Tayshia surprised Katie with a revelation about someone from her past.

This also led to the men banding together to reveal the truth to out Bachelorette.

Elsewhere, Katie took a stand against someone she realized was in the process for the wrong reasons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.