Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 20

Did the old gang work well together?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 20, Liz, Red, and Dembe were forced to work together to survive another attack.

With Townsend on the prowl, they had to make a decision that could change their view on the issue at hand.

Meanwhile, Cooper and the Task Force attempted to de-escalate the increasing danger to all.

People aren't good or bad, Aram. Whatever I've done, it's all me.

Liz [to Aram]

What happened with Keen? I heard there was a development.

Godwin [to Vandyke]

