Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Jane make the right call?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 2, she and Jacqueline worked an exciting story, but realized there were some major inconsistencies.

Meanwhile, Kat bumped into an old friend and it sparked a new idea.

Elsewhere, Alex used his podcast to make a statement about someone close to him.

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Jack: So you came to me to ease your conscious?
Alex: No, I’m here to get his job back.
Jack: You realize that really isn't up to us anymore.
Alex: You’re the editor-in-chief.
Jack: Yeah I am, and I’ve got money to make, I’ve got a board to answer to. You pulled his pants down in front of the Twitterverse; that place never forgets.
Alex: Jack, come on. He made one dumb tweet.
Jack: I’m not saying Joey’s a bad guy, but in today’s world, he’s damaged goods, not worth the trouble.

Sutton: He’s flying to New York tonight, and he hasn’t said anything to me since he left.
Jane: Yeah.
Sutton: Although he did respond that one time saying that he needed space.
Jane: And you have this…
Sutton: What if he’s coming back to tell me he changed his mind?
Kat: Sutton?
Sutton: Then wouldn’t he just call or text?
Kat: Ok, Sutton.
Sutton: If he comes to New York and doesn’t call me…
Kat: Hey, do not spiral. You’ve been doing so good since the retreat.
Jane: And you have this huge opportunity to interview and style everyone for the sizzle reel.
Kat: You don’t want to screw this up, Sutton.
Sutton: You’re both right. Richard will get in touch if he wants when he wants. I just have to forget I saw the notification and focus on work.

