Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Jane make the right call?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 2, she and Jacqueline worked an exciting story, but realized there were some major inconsistencies.

Meanwhile, Kat bumped into an old friend and it sparked a new idea.

Elsewhere, Alex used his podcast to make a statement about someone close to him.

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.