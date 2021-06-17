Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 4

at .

Was there a path forward for the Bold babes?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4, Jane, Kat, and Sutton were each pulled in very different directions due to recent events.

Jacqueline talk - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4

As they worried about letting their lives pass them, they set about getting a release from what was going on in an unorthodox way.

Meanwhile, a face from the past threatened one characte's future.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Jane: I wish there was some magic potion that would take me out of my head and put me into hers.
Kat: There is.
Sutton: Besides wine?
Jane: Well, by all means don’t tell us. I don’t care.
Kat: Microdosing. According to some people, small amounts of mushrooms just opens your mind, helps with creativity, self-confidence, vision. It’s still illegal in New York, but it’s growing in psychotherapy.

Jacqueline: Nick at security told me you came in at 4:30.
Jane: Yes, I have a lot to do. I want to make sure we’re still cranking out material and the rest of the troops are producing.
Jacqueline: How’s Addison?
Jane: She is great. We just had a good one-on-one, trying to be involved and supportive and inspiring like you. Anything else?
Jacqueline: Jane…
Jane: Jacqueline, that’s really sweet, but I’m not going to cry. I admit I was a little blindsided by the reviews, but I’m feeling great. I’m not gonna cry.
Jacqueline: OK. Your pen is leaking. I have a great idea. I want you to go home right now and take tomorrow off also. You have been pressing since the reviews, working nonstop, and I think you need to relax. Just reset. Try a meditation app.
Jane: Jacqueline, I can’t because I have my vertical and my employees…
Jacqueline: Which will all benefit if you do this. You know that I want what’s best for you, right? Trust me.

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4 Photos

Jacqueline speaks - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
Jacqueline talk - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
Andrew talk - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
Sutton overwhelmed - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
Kat overwhelmed - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
Jane overwhelmed - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
  1. The Bold Type
  2. The Bold Type Season 5
  3. The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 4