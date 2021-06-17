Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Was there a path forward for the Bold babes?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 4, Jane, Kat, and Sutton were each pulled in very different directions due to recent events.

As they worried about letting their lives pass them, they set about getting a release from what was going on in an unorthodox way.

Meanwhile, a face from the past threatened one characte's future.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.