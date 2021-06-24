Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 5

What did Kat choose?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 5, she struggled to get her latest movement off the ground.

In a twist of fate, she was faced with a life-changing opportunity.

Meanwhile, Sutton got an unexpected call that threatened the progress she made at therapy.

Elsewhere, Jane was faced with her biggest challenge ever at Scarlet.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.