Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 5

What did Kat choose?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 5, she struggled to get her latest movement off the ground.

In a twist of fate, she was faced with a life-changing opportunity.

Meanwhile, Sutton got an unexpected call that threatened the progress she made at therapy.

Elsewhere, Jane was faced with her biggest challenge ever at Scarlet.

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Adena: You’re gonna take [Jacqueline] up on that, aren’t you?
Kat: I think she was just saying that to be nice.
Adena: No, Kat, she wasn’t just being nice. She was being Jacqueline, and Jacqueline knows a lot about building a magazine.
Kat: OK, I’ll talk to her.

Therapist: So what brings you here today?
Sutton: Well, a friend of mine noticed I’ve been drinking a lot, and my mom’s an alcoholic. I’m sorry. I wasn’t expecting that. So I guess I’m just trying to get ahead of a potential problem.
Therapist: That’s very brave of you to do that.
Sutton: I’ve actually been doing really great. I love my job and my friends are amazing. I am getting divorced, but I’ve been through all the stages -- anger, sadness, denial. I threw a divorce party, which was actually really helpful.
Therapist: But you’re drinking too much.
Sutton: A couple of glasses a day. I mean who doesn’t have the occasional wild night, am I right?
Therapist: I’m not as concerned as how much you drink as what drives you to drink.
Sutton: ‘Cause it’s fun. I don’t know. I’ve never really thought about it.

