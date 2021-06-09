Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 12

How did Cisco exit the team?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 12, Team Flash was shocked to learn about the looming exits.

Meanwhile, Barry, Iris, and Caitlin were floored by some shocking news.

Elsewhere, a new version of Rainbow Raider struck the team, leading to a big turn of events.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.