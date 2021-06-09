Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 12

How did Cisco exit the team?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 12, Team Flash was shocked to learn about the looming exits.

Team Flash - The Flash Season 7 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Barry, Iris, and Caitlin were floored by some shocking news.

Elsewhere, a new version of Rainbow Raider struck the team, leading to a big turn of events.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Barry: I could get Belgian waffles from Brussels.
Caitlin: Yum, that sounds incredible.
Barry: Yeah? Should I do it?
Cisco: No, no, no, no. Don't-don't do that, okay? As much as I hate to say it, waffles can wait.

Iris: Kamilla, you know better than anyone that we don't just cover local politics and football scores. We need someone who can handle everything.
Kamilla: And I get that. But, I mean, even I couldn't handle everything on day one. So maybe expecting everything from the get-go is asking a bit much.

Saying Goodbye - The Flash Season 7 Episode 12
Kamilla and Cecile - The Flash Season 7 Episode 12
Kamilla - The Flash Season 7 Episode 12
Iris and Allegra - The Flash Season 7 Episode 12
Father Talks - The Flash Season 7 Episode 12
Heart to Heart - The Flash Season 7 Episode 12
