Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did Sutton and Crystal manage to move on?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 3, the pair continued their argument, but things took a wilder turn when Garcelle shared an opinion.

Meanwhile, Erika was put on the spot about the rumors in the press, leading to a stunning admission.

Elsewhere, the trip away from Beverly Hills had some caveats.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.