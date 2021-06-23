Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Sarah overcome all of the hurdles?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2, the new leader of town had a lot to handle when Greylock's power got shut off.

Keeping Secrets - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2

As she proposed a controversial new idea, she had to come to an agreement with someone close to her about the power.

Meanwhile, Bella pushed boundaries with her dad when it came to spending with Tyler and Sarah.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Sarah: My mother is a very capable woman.
AJ: When she's sober.
Corinne: If she's sober.

Sarah: What are you doing here?
Grover: Four hours from Greylock to Concord and that's the welcome I get?
Sarah: I told you I didn't want anyone seeing me like this.
Grover: Save it, Shawshank. I'm not going anywhere.

