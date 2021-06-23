Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Sarah overcome all of the hurdles?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2, the new leader of town had a lot to handle when Greylock's power got shut off.

As she proposed a controversial new idea, she had to come to an agreement with someone close to her about the power.

Meanwhile, Bella pushed boundaries with her dad when it came to spending with Tyler and Sarah.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.