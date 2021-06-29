Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did anyone manage to cross the border?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3, the governor of New Hampshire opted to close the borders, leading to a wild turn of events for Stella.

Meanwhile, Corinne pushed Danny to reveal a secret he was keeping from everyone.

Elsewhere, an extreme act from Grover revealed the depth of his struggles with the recent loss of a loved one.

[Gov. Taggert] has made it very clear. She's always going to choose profit over people.

Sarah

Sarah: For now, I'm going to focus on forcing Gov. Taggert to open our border or nobody's getting out of Greylock.
Maya: Nobody's coming in either.

Incident at the Border - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3
Worried Mother - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3
Unwelcome Visit - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3
Not Coping Well - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3
Supportive Fiancee - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 3
