90 Day Fiance's Nicole and Azan: It's Over!

The sun has set on another 90 Day Fiance couple.

After months of rumors, Nicole Nafziger has confirmed her relationship with Azan Tefou is over.

In a bizarre move, Nicole teased on her Instagram Stories on Monday that there would be "huge news" later that day.

"I am heartbroken to confirm Azan and I are done for good," Nicole wrote when the post went up, directing viewers to a website called Celebuzz.

The way the announcement was made was strange, but Nicole has used this method to reveal news in the past.

"Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways," Nicole then officially confirmed, adding that "we had much love and respect for each other."

"But, we weren’t without our faults."

"Unfortunately we can no longer continue our journey together."

"This may be a shock to many," Nicole added.

"But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties," Nicole pleaded.

She then asked people not to ask about their relationship.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us together," Nicole said.

Fans pondered whether there was a future for the couple earlier this year when Nicole removed the fact that she was engaged from her Instagram bio.

Nicole first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 4, and went on to appear on two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Their relationship was turbulent, with their wedding being called off twice and the pair being caught up in cheating rumors.

The response from commenters was less enthusiastic, with people commenting on the fact that she directed them to a site filled with ads to confirm the news.

“That link is the most glitchy, ad-filled link ever. Clickbait...” and “Finally also most of us already knew this. The article is super clickbait," were just some of the responses.

Another fan declared that it wasn't even news at this point.

“This is news? We all knew this for a long time."

It's unclear whether the couple will appear on 90 Day Fiance again, especially given that Nicole spent five months in Morocco last year.

The TLC franchise typically airs shows up to a year after they're filmed, meaning that there could be more drama on the horizon for them.

Whether they will reunite, we don't know, but you never know with reality TV romances.

