ABC Pilots Update: Bad News for Kevin Costner's National Parks as Network Nixes Three Pilots

ABC is making some decisions about its remaining pilots, and it's bad news for three promising ideas.

Kevin Costner-executive produced National Parks Investigation, Triage, and Dark Horse are no longer moving ahead at the network.

The good news is that National Parks Investigation and Dark Horse are both being shopped to other outlets, but the jury is out on whether Triage will be shopped.

National Parks follows the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch who are tasked with solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB’s Pacific West region.

The cast included Billy Cambell, Angel Parker, Gerardo Celasco, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Blu Hunt, Tiffany Dupont, and Guillermo Diaz.

Something tells us this one would serve as a good companion to Yellowstone over on Paramount.

Dark Horse follows an Indigenous woman who is thrust into the national limelight after a horrific event and is handpicked by the political authorities to become a state senator. Based on the Australian series 'Total Control.'

Triage, meanwhile, follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar over three distinct decades at the same hospital.

With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

The cast included Parisa Fitz-Henley, Michael Ealy, Andrew Richardson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Gabriel Sloyer, and Kathleen Robertson.

Elsewhere, Epic and Promised Land remain in contention for a midseason pickup.

Epic anthology series from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

The cast includes Brittany O'Grady, Eleanor Fanyinka, and Sarah Hyland.

Promised Land is a generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

The cast includes Christina Ochoa, John Ortiz, Mariel Molino, and Katya Martin.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.