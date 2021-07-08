American Horror Stories Cast Revealed: Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, & More!

at .

American Horror Stories will have a lot of big names.

Some will be familiar to American Horror Story fans, and others are new additions to the franchise entirely.

A new teaser for the forthcoming spinoff unveiled the official cast, and we are more excited than we should be.

Billie Lourd as Winter — American Horror Story Season 7 Episode 1

Scroll down for the names attached!

- Aaron Tveit as Adam

- Gavin Creel as Troy

A New horror Emerges from the Darkness - American Horror Stories

- Kaia Gerber as Ruby

- Sierra McCormick as Scarlett 

- Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena

- Paris Jackson as Maya

The Rubber Woman - American Horror Stories

- Belissa Escobedo as Shanti

- Rhenzy Feliz as Cha

- Madison Bailey as Kelley

- Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn

Alex Returns - Marvel's Runaways

- Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore

- Virginia Gardner as Bernadette

- Danny Trejo… as Santa Claus.

- John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman

John Carroll Lynch

- Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth

- Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley

- Matt Bomer as Michael.

- Dyllon Burnside as James

Matt Bomer Attends Event

- Nico Greetham is Zinn

- Charles Melton is Wyatt 

- Kevin McHale is Barry

As previously reported, American Horror Stories will feature a new story every single week, meaning that you a beginning, middle, and ending all within the episode.

Matt Bomer Attends SAG Awards

It's a first for the franchise, but will it result in some good stories?

We hope so!

American Horror Stories will not be airing on FX.

Instead, it is an FX on Hulu exclusive, so you'll need to subscribe to Hulu for this one.

American Horror Stories Poster - American Horror Story

The regular series continues later this year with American Horror Story Double Feature, which is set to comprise to shortened seasons.

In essence, we're in for a summer of AHS, and we're here for every minute of it.

American Horror Story Double Feature is set to star newbies Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin with returning cast members Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Sarah Paulson Attends 2017 Tony Awards

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

