American Horror Stories Cast Revealed: Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, & More!

American Horror Stories will have a lot of big names.

Some will be familiar to American Horror Story fans, and others are new additions to the franchise entirely.

A new teaser for the forthcoming spinoff unveiled the official cast, and we are more excited than we should be.

Scroll down for the names attached!

- Aaron Tveit as Adam

- Gavin Creel as Troy

- Kaia Gerber as Ruby

- Sierra McCormick as Scarlett

- Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena

- Paris Jackson as Maya

- Belissa Escobedo as Shanti

- Rhenzy Feliz as Cha

- Madison Bailey as Kelley

- Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn

- Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore

- Virginia Gardner as Bernadette

- Danny Trejo… as Santa Claus.

- John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman

- Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth

- Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley

- Matt Bomer as Michael.

- Dyllon Burnside as James

- Nico Greetham is Zinn

- Charles Melton is Wyatt

- Kevin McHale is Barry

As previously reported, American Horror Stories will feature a new story every single week, meaning that you a beginning, middle, and ending all within the episode.

It's a first for the franchise, but will it result in some good stories?

We hope so!

American Horror Stories will not be airing on FX.

Instead, it is an FX on Hulu exclusive, so you'll need to subscribe to Hulu for this one.

The regular series continues later this year with American Horror Story Double Feature, which is set to comprise to shortened seasons.

In essence, we're in for a summer of AHS, and we're here for every minute of it.

American Horror Story Double Feature is set to star newbies Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin with returning cast members Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.