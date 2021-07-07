Backyard Bar Wars Exclusive Clip: If It Ain't Broke ...

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That's cool and all, but what happens when it is broken and you can't? Well, you get comedian Chris Distefano cracking jokes and a couple of annoyed builders wondering how they even got here.

Where's here? Well, it's truTV's DIY series that will have you toasting -- Backyard Bar Wars.

Did you know there's a rising trend of DIY at-home bars? I'm not saying that over a year of chilling in your backyard and indulging in some spirits to keep one's spirits up amid a pandemic is to blame for that rise.

But I'm also not NOT saying it.

And as we know, there is a DIY series for everything. Backyard Bar Wars is throwing its hat into the home-renovation ring.

Only this series is a competition series, too.

The series will pit two neighbors against one another, competing against each other for the coveted title of the best and most badass backyard bar on the block.

Forget keeping up with Jones, they'll get to make the Jones envious, and the best part about it, as by the end of the series, contestants can invite their neighbors over for drinks and revel in their envy.

Fortunately, competition or no, everyone wins when both neighbors end up with a custom-built bar in their backyard that will have everyone talking.

And make no mistake, with creative, off-the-wall, and lavish displays, these bars will have you heading to your nearest home improvement store and getting to work.

Who doesn't want to entertain friends and family in their backyard and throwing back the booze?

And for kicks, while the builders are putting together jaw-dropping displays, viewers can enjoy the comedic talent of Chris Distefano, who has his fair share of fun hosting and roasting ... the builders, the neighbors, hell, no one is safe.

You can catch a glimpse of his humor in this exclusive clip below.

The crew is getting to work at one of the neighbor's houses.

And whatever innovative idea they have prepared requires the use of an old washing machine.

Unfortunately, diaster strikes when an overzealous Chris pushes the washing machine over and busts the door.

Yeah, that's not what they had in mind for that. Are we sure Chris isn't drunk already?

Check out the clip below.

And don't forget to check out the series premiere, which has Distefano and the Downing Brothers bringing their skills to Van Nuys, California to help a magician steal the Party King of the Block throne from his neighbor.

In the battle between Dave's Magician Lair garage bar and Ray's post-apocalyptic backyard bar, who do you think will want? Hedge your bets and tune in for more.

Backyard Bar Wars premieres Thursday, July 8th at 10:30 EST on truTV!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.