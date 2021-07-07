Batwoman Casts Robin Givens, and We Have Lots of Questions!

Robin Givens is making a beeline for Gotham City!

Deadline reports that the Riverdale and Ambitions actress has joined the cast of Batwoman Season 3.

Givens has been added to the cast Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries.

Jet is described as a “passionate and hard-working woman” who has “worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top, all while being extremely protective of her impetuous son."

"A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

With that character breakdown, it's easy to assume that Jada Jet could be the mother of Ryan Wilder, the titular superhero played by Javicia Leslie.

If you watch Batwoman online, you know Ryan believed her birth mother to be dead until Alice dropped the mother of all bombs on her to dish that her mother survived.

It was a big development, but if it proves true, Ryan and her mom will be reuniting on Batwoman Season 3.

Then again, Alice has never been one to willingly give away information that will help people she's against, so we'll need to wait to see how all of this shakes out.

This is a series regular role, meaning we'll be seeing a lot of Givens on the hit drama series.

The actress is also attached to appear on HBO Max's Head of the Class reboot, so it will be a busy second half of the year for the star.

As previously reported, Batwoman is entering its next season sans two pivotal stars.

Dougray Scott and Wallis Day will not be returning as Jacob and Kate Kane, respectively.

“This character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse,” showrunner Caroline Dries recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“We ended up being able to really write to a good ending for Jacob, just kind of knowing in advance that’s what we were going to do…. It allowed us to give Dougray some really rich stuff toward the end.”

“Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us,” Dries shared in a statement.

“An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates."

"We loved telling Commander Kane’s story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!”

What are your thoughts on this exciting announcement?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.