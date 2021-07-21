Big Sky Season 2 Cast: Who's In? Who's Out?

ABC's Big Sky was a surprise hit during its first season.

The mystery drama had an expansive cast, and many of them will be returning for Big Sky Season 2.

TV Line is reporting that Omar Metwally, who recurred as Mark Lindor, will be back as a full-fledged series regular.

The news is hardly surprising.

If you watch Big Sky online, you know Mark's presence was rising during the final episodes of Big Sky Season 1.

More Mark is a good thing, but what about the rest of the cast?

Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) was shot at the end of the first season, throwing her future into question.

But the show is built on the connection between Jenny and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), so it's hard to imagine Jenny not surviving.

Bunbury will also be back. Cassie is ready to finally take down Ronald, who has managed to evade capture at every turn.

Brian Geraghty will also be back as Ronald, to the surprise of no one, but can we please bring this storyline to a grinding halt?

The beauty of a show like Big Sky is that it can move on to a new mystery, so there's no need to bring Ronald back time and time again.

Jesse James Keitel is also expected back as Jerrie, and given the connection between Jerrie and Mark, I'm excited about what the future holds for them.

Beyond that, details are scarce. The series is moving to Thursdays out of Grey's Anatomy this season, so ABC obviously sees the value in the series.

It will all come down to what the new mystery entails and, of course, the casting.

The first mystery of the series was decent, but the Kleinsasser family was not. That second mystery dragged down the whole series.

Okay, Big Sky fanatics!

What are your thoughts on us getting more Mark?

Hit the comments below.

Big Sky Season 2 gets underway Thursday, September 30 at 10/9c.

