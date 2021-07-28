Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the hit AMC drama, according to TMZ.

The actor was shooting the sixth and final season of the series in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 58-year-old reportedly fell to the ground.

He was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called emergency services, according to the report.

The star is still in the hospital, but there has been no official update on his condition.

Better Call Saul recently kicked off production on its final season for what is being planned as an early 2022 premiere.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a huge part in the lengthier delay, meaning the series will have been off the air for around two years by the time it finally returns, should that plan stick.

Odenkirk has won four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, on Better Call Saul.

The series overall has amassed 40 primetime Emmy nominations to date, winning two.

The character of Saul Goodman first originated on Breaking Bad, before spinning off into its own series.

Odenkirk shot to fame as a comedian on The Ben Stiller Show and later on HBO’s Mr. Show With Bob and David, alongside David Cross.

Odenkirk has served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

He has also appeared on Fargo, How I Met Your Mother, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Better Call Saul snagged a sixth -- and final -- season renewal from AMC in January 2020.

"From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end," showrunner Peter Gould revealed at the time.

"We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes."

"Green-lighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group at the time.

"But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding."

"It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which — five seasons in — continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today."

"We congratulate [co-creator] Vince [Gilligan], Peter, our producers, writers, and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

We wish Odenkirk a speedy recovery.

