Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix Drops Trailer & Premiere Date for Limited Series

Netflix is taking viewers back to the '90s in a new limited series called Brand New Cherry Flavor.

The streamer on Monday dropped the first official trailer, as well as the premiere date for the new series.

"Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie," reads the official logline.

Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix

"But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare," it continues. 

"This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people."

"And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive, it concludes.

Back to the '90s

Brand New Cherry Flavor arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 13th.

The cast includes Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, and Manny Jacinto.

Eight episodes have been ordered, but being a limited series, we should get a complete story.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero), through his production banner Eat the Cat, and under his overall deal with UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero) serve as executive producers, showrunners, and writers.

Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor

The trailer plays out like a show from the '90s, and that's a good thing.

Many shows that are set in very particular time periods struggle to pull off the look.

The limited nature is also intriguing.

Many Netflix shows get canceled quickly, so knowing we're getting the whole tale is good.

Check out the clip.

What are your thoughts on it?

Will you watch the show when it launches?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

