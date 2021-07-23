Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18 Review: I Dreamed A Dream...

What is it with Charmed and season three finales and tearing our hearts out?

With the announcement that Madeleine Mantock was exiting the show after Charmed (2018) Season 3, everyone had their eyes on the finale, Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 18, as we all wondered what Macy's fate would be.

Well, we got a definite answer, and there's no doubt that the reactions to "I Dreamed A Dream..." will be mixed.

Macy sacrificed her life to vanquish the Whispering Evil for good and save the world, and this show will never be the same again.

Many of us will draw similarities between this finale and the finale of the original Charmed Season 3. On both episodes, the eldest sister died while saving the innocent.

Maybe a curse follows this series around, but the show must go on.

Mel: We are going to do the lifeline spell again, Macy. Buy you more time.

Maggie: No. False hope. It's a time thief.

Macy: And time is like shoes.

Maggie: Never have enough. Permalink: Never have enough.

Permalink: Never have enough.

It must have been a difficult decision to kill Macy off. However, it was most likely the right one given the circumstances. With it, we were reminded that Macy, Mel, and Maggie chose this dangerous life.

They took on the responsibility of always protecting others, no matter the cost. And a life like that does not come without sacrifice.

Being the Charmed Ones invites death into their lives, and, unfortunately, they are not immune to it. This show is meant to be heartbreaking as much as it is supposed to be heartwarming.

Of course, it's hard to believe that the writers originally planned Macy's death.

Jordan: Why don't you just run in front of a car?

Harry: Because it'll hurt! Permalink: Because it'll hurt!

Permalink: Because it'll hurt!

The fact that the show had been building up to a big fight between the sisters and the Whispering Evil over the past few episodes that we never got to see lets us know that this was not in the cards for this season.

The writers most likely had to scramble to put together a farewell episode for Macy after finding out that Mantock was leaving. And though we knew that this episode was not planned, it was still poignant, impactful, and, overall, very well done.

There is beauty in simplicity, and simple is exactly what "I Dreamed A Dream..." was despite its subject matter.

Macy didn't die during a massive CGI battle fought between the Charmed Ones and a powerful demon. Instead, she went on a seemingly innocent mission to gather a sample of fungus.

Everyone let her go on her own because what was the worst that could happen? Sadly, the unimaginable occurred. But the fact that the way Macy died was, for lack of a better word, simple was way more effective than if she died during a big fight scene.

The impact of her death weighed more so on our hearts because of the build-up to it as Mel, Maggie, and Harry tried everything in their power to save her.

But we were also reminded of the impact of her life in the process.

Nothing will ever be more tragic than pondering on a life unlived. And that's just what the writers did for Macy's final hour as a Charmed One.

The dreamscape element made the episode emotional before we even knew that Macy would die because it showed us the life that Macy, Mel, and Maggie could be living if they weren't the most powerful witches in the world.

Macy: My dad used to take me to the carnival every summer. I'd ride the carousel over and over again till I was dizzy. I used to watch all of the families. Moms and dads. Brothers and sisters. I always wished I had a sister to go on the rides with me.

Mel: Now you do. Two of them.

Macy: Yeah, I do. Permalink: Yeah, I do.

Permalink: Yeah, I do.

And it reminded us that Macy did not know her sisters until a few years ago. So, she never got to experience the things that normal sisters get to. Are you crying again yet?

But with the carnival, skydiving, picnic, road trip, wedding, and baby, Macy got to see and live the life she deserved before she disappeared into the Black Amber tree with The Guardian. How beautiful is that?

Perhaps one of the most tragic parts of Macy's death is the fact that Macy and Harry won't get to have a normal life where they get married and have kids.

That happily ever after is what the writers were building to with Harry's mortality journey this season, and they had almost gotten to the light at the end of the tunnel.

But, as we all know, things in life never turn out how we plan them, and witches and Whitelighters are destined for heartbreak.

Harry: I love you, Macy.

Macy: I love you, too. And you will love again. Permalink: I love you, too. And you will love again.

Permalink: I love you, too. And you will love again.

These two were a huge part of the heart of Charmed (2018), so it's going to be very difficult to say goodbye to that dream we all had for them where they ended up together.

We thought that Macy and Harry were the Piper and Leo of Charmed (2018), but, instead, they're the Prue and Andy.

Grief is such a difficult topic to talk about and portray accurately, so we hope that the writers consider that going forward. It's truly all in the details.

But they are already getting it right.

We have not even seen the extent of their grief yet, but it was nice to see Mel, Maggie, and Harry all have different immediate reactions to Macy's death. Mel was determined to fix it, Maggie was numb, and Harry was slowly falling apart.

Jordan: I wish I could take the pain away.

Maggie: I'm numb. Except for this cut on my finger. I got it helping Macy to the tree room, and now I never want it to heal.

Jordan: It will. You will. And whatever form that takes, sorrow, guilt, fury, I'm gonna be here for you, Maggie. Permalink: It will. You will. And whatever form that takes, sorrow, guilt, fury, I'm gonna be here for...

Permalink: It will. You will. And whatever form that takes, sorrow, guilt, fury, I'm gonna be here for...

Another small element that we loved and appreciated was Maggie commenting on the fact that she didn't want her cut to heal because she got it helping Macy to the tree. Again, it was simple yet impactful as it tore our hearts to shreds.

Speaking of hearts breaking and small details, we will never listen to "You're All I Need to Get By" again and not think of this episode and the bond these three sisters shared.

While we will miss Macy so much, you can't have a show about the Charmed Ones if there aren't three of them.

Now, Charmed (2018) must search for its own Paige Matthews.

With that ending scene between Mel, Maggie, Harry, and The Guardian, it looks like the reboot will follow in its predecessor's footsteps by introducing a new long-lost sister.

But perhaps they won't be since Macy was technically the long-lost sister. Could Josefina be the missing piece to the fractured Charmed Ones? We definitely wouldn't hate that decision if that were the case, but we'd also be open to a new character.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

Are you heartbroken after Macy's death? Did you think this was a worthy sendoff episode for Mantock and Macy's character? Who will the mystery sister be? Is Jordan a Whitelighter now? And will you still tune in to Charmed (2018) Season 4?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic!

P.S. If you are looking to cry some more, listen to "I Dreamed A Dream" from the musical Les Misérables, after which this episode was undoubtedly named. I have been listening to it on a loop since I watched the finale.

Charmed (2018) returns in early 2022.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.