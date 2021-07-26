Chucky: It's 'Kill or Be Killed' in Chilling New Trailer

Chucky is about to kill again.

In a full-length trailer for the Child's Play continuation, we are introduced to the characters who will be stalked by the iconic killer doll.

We meet Jake, the kid who purchases the doll at a neighborhood yard sale, to which we can only say the following:

Biggest. Mistake. Ever.

Thanks to Chucky, Jake quickly becomes iced out by everyone, largely because death follows him everywhere.

That's what happens when you have a killer doll.

Chucky still has the killer wit he's had since the beginning, and the tone of the new series is not teen drama, which is a good thing.

Far too often, horror movies to TV adaptations lose a lot of the horror in favor of teen drama angst, and that's not the correct way to tell this kind of story.

In the new Chucky television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Barbara Alyn Woods will play Mayor Michelle Cross on the series, which finds her “maintaining Hackensack’s safe image with the rising tide of mysterious violence, which she has no idea has been caused by a child’s doll," according to the character description.

Barbara's real-life daughter, Alycia Alyn Lind, is also set to star on the series as Lexi, Michelle's daughter.

Jennifer Tilly will also be reprising her movie role, but the trailer did not show her, so we'll be on tenterhooks until the premiere date.

Devon Sawa has snagged a recurring role, while Alyn Lind is set as one of the four teenage leads alongside Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day).

Brad Dourif is also returning as the voice of Chucky.

Don Mancini — who wrote the original Child’s Play film and all six sequels — serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Chucky launches on October 12 on USA and Syfy.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.