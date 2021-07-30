Criminal Minds Revival Likely Canceled, According to Series Star

Well, consider this a strange turn of events.

Months after the revival of Criminal Minds was officially ordered at Paramount+, we have an ominous new development.

Paget Brewster, who led the cast of the original series and was set to return for the streaming reboot, has revealed the show is probably "dead."

“Sadly, we think it’s dead,” the actress said in response to a fan on Twitter adding.

“I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

Come again?

The project officially nabbed a Paramount+ series order, and while details were scarce, it was revealed it would feature a mix of old and new cast members tackling a single case over ten episodes.

At the time, the news of the revival was a surprise, especially when you consider the original series wrapped after 15 seasons on CBS just a year before.

Criminal Minds has been a solid performer on streaming for years, so it's thought Paramount+ ordered it to garner more recognition in international territories.

The CBS original series focused on a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators.

It gave us the story of the team as they worked various cases and tackled their personal struggles as they pushed themselves and their teammates to their limits as they tried to take these villains down.

The expansive cast during its CBS run included the likes of Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster, and many more.

An unscripted series based on the real Criminal Minds was also in the works at the streamer, but there's no telling what might become of this project.

Until we have official word that the show is dead, there's still hope.

However, it's probably not good news when one of the most popular stars is revealing the project's possible demise on social media.

Paramount+ has been adding well-known IP over the last few months and recently picked up CBS dramas EVIL and SEAL Team.

What are your thoughts on this twist?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.