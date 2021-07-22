CSI Revival: First Footage!

CBS is reopening the case on CSI this fall with CSI: Vegas.

The network has now dropped a teaser trailer, narrated by Gil Grissom (William Petersen), in which he says that the truth doesn't lie.

It never has, but it will be fun to see a new side to Gil and how the world of forensics has changed since the original series signed off.

Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham are back as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively, while Paul Guilfoyle is set to guest star as Jim Brass, but there's much debate about whether he will still be the Captain.

The new cast includes Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth), and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life).

CSI: Vegas “opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began,” the official logline reads.

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges."

"This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best —follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

Sounds fun, right?

The project has been in the works for some time, with CBS only making it official a few months ago.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, when the series was ordered.

“We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox."

"Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

Check out the trailer and be sure to watch the series when it debuts Wednesday, October 6.

