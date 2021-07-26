Dexter: Michael C. Hall Reveals Poorly Received Finale Inspired the Revival

It's been a long time coming for Dexter fans.

Later this year, the series returns with a new limited series called Dexter: New Blood, and it comes several years after fans reacted in shock and anger to the original series finale.

Michael C. Hall was candid about bringing the show back during the Comic Con@Home panel for the series over the weekend, and it sounds like the maligned finale was a big part of bringing the show back.

"It was a huge part of it. I think the ending was mystifying at best to people, confounding, exasperating, frustrating, on down the line of negative adjectives," Hall said during the panel.

"I think this is a show that's very important to all of us, and the chance to revisit it and maybe in the process, redefine the sense of the show's ending and the sense of the show's legacy more broadly was certainly a part of our motivation. No doubt."

It's certainly nice to know those close to the show understand the finale didn't land as well as expected, so it will be fun to see how Dexter: New Blood fixes things.

It's still unclear whether the revival will conclude after one season or if there is scope to kick off another interesting mystery in an additional season.

Hall also touched on one of the reasons why the finale may not have lived up to expectations.

"It was a huge part of it. I think the ending was mystifying at best to people, confounding, exasperating, frustrating, on down the line of negative adjectives," Hall shared.

"I think this is a show that's very important to all of us, and the chance to revisit it and maybe in the process, redefine the sense of the show's ending and the sense of the show's legacy more broadly was certainly a part of our motivation. No doubt."

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is set as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter are also set for cameos.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to watch Dexter: New Blood Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.