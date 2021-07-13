Emmy Awards 2021 Nominations Include Bridgerton, The Crown, and Lovecraft Country

It's time to look ahead to the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) — both Emmy winners themselves.

Comedian and The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer will host this year’s Emmys, set to air Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c on CBS.

After last year's mostly virtual event, there will be a limited live audience of the nominess and their guests, bringing a bit of normalcy back to the awards show.

But, who landed nominations?

The full list is below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

 Bridgerton (Netflix)

 The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 Pose (FX)

 This Is Us (NBC)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

 Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

 Josh O’Connor, The Crown

 Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

 Billy Porter, Pose

 Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

 Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

 Olivia Colman, The Crown

 Emma Corrin, The Crown

 Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Mj Rodriguez, Pose

 Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

 Hacks (HBO Max)

 The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

 The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 PEN15 (Hulu)

 Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

 Aidy Bryant, Shrill

 Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

 Allison Janney, Mom

 Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

 Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

 Anthony Anderson, black-ish

 Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

 William H. Macy, Shameless

 Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

 Kenan Thompson, Kenan

LIMITED SERIES

 I May Destroy You (HBO)

 Mare of Easttown (HBO)

 The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

 The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

 WandaVision (Disney+)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

 Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

 Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

 Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

 Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Paul Bettany, WandaVision

 Hugh Grant, The Undoing

 Ewan McGregor, Halston

 Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

 Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

COMPETITION PROGRAM

 The Amazing Race

 Nailed It!

 RuPaul’s Drag Race

 Top Chef

 The Voice

VARIETY TALK SERIES

 Conan

 The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

 Jimmy Kimmel Live

 Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

 The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

 Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

 Gillian Anderson, The Crown

 Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

 Emerald Fennell, The Crown

 Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

 Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

 John Lithgow, Perry Mason

 Tobias Menzies, The Crown

 O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

 Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

 Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Claire Foy, The Crown

 Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

 Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

 Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

 Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

 Charles Dance, The Crown

 Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

 Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

 Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

 Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

 Aidy Bryant, SNL

 Kate McKinnon, SNL

 Cecily Strong, SNL

 Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

 Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

 Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

 Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

 Kenan Thompson, SNL

 Bowen Yang, SNL

 Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

 Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

 Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

 Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

 Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

 Jane Adams, Hacks

 Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

 Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

 Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

 Maya Rudolph, SNL

 Kristen Wiig, SNL

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

 Alec Baldwin, SNL

 Dave Chappelle, SNL

 Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

 Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

 Daniel Levy, SNL

MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

 Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

 Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

 Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

 Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

 Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

 Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

 Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

 Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

 Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

 Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

 Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

REALITY SHOW HOST

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

 Becoming (Disney+)

 Below Deck (Bravo)

 Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

 RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)

 Selling Sunset (Netflix)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

 A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

 Saturday Night Live (NBC)

What are your thoughts on the noms?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

