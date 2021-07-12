Former NCIS Star Wanted for Kidnapping

According to reports, Zoe McLellan, a former star on NCIS: New Orleans, is wanted for kidnapping.

The Sun reports that McLellan vanished with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband.

Jean-Pierre Guy Gillian claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019.

Per TMZ, McLellan is considered "wanted" after Gillian turned to the court after being unable to locate her and their son.

Charges were filed in May 2021, and they include additional claims of "child custody deprivation and child stealing."

McLellan appeared as Agent Meredith Brody on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, becoming a series regular for the first two seasons of the spinoff.

The actress is also well known for her roles on Designated Survivor, Law & Order: SVU, Dirty Sexy Money, and JAG.

McLellan and Gillian were previously in a custody battle in 2017 when Gillian claimed that McLellan was taking their child to Toronto to shoot Designated Survivor.

TMZ notes that the child is still missing but believed to be with his mother somewhere in the New Orleans area.

According to The Sun, McLellan was cleared of prior allegations by her husband when a judge said that moving their son to Canada was not deemed child abduction.

Gillian, however, is unaware of both his child's location and McLellan's at this time of writing.

TMZ claims there is no record of her arrest within the L.A. County Sheriff's Office.

McLellan has not appeared in any major shows since 2019, with the outlet deeming the star "virtually off-grid."

McLellan's social media channels are set to private, so there's no telling they have been updated.

This is a very much developing story, but we'll keep you posted on any changes.

NCIS: New Orleans recently wrapped its seven-season run on CBS, but there was no sign of her character.

