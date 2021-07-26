FOX Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, The Resident, & More!

at .

FOX is the final network to announce its plans for premiere week, and it's about what we expected.

9-1-1 Season 5 will start things off, with the show returning Monday, September 20.

The highly anticipated premiere finds Los Angeles facing a blackout as the first responders battle to keep everyone safe.

9-1-1 and The Resident Split Photo

9-1-1: Lone Star, meanwhile, is being held until midseason.

Scott Foley ballet drama, The Big Leap, will air out of 9-1-1 in the fall.

Tuesday, September 21, marks the return of The Resident, which will lead into new drama series, Our Kind of People.

Malcolm Fugitive? - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 13

Previous Tuesday occupant, Prodigal Son, has been canceled.

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, September 22 at 8/7c.

Alter Ego, a new unscripted series, follows in the 9/8c slot.

And, because one night of The Masked Singer and Alter Ego is not enough, both shows will be airing an additional episode each on Thursday, September 23.

Blank Buck - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 14

Smackdown continues on Fridays, while FOX Sports Saturday continues on -- you guessed it -- Saturday.

Sunday, September 26, is animation domination, with Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and The Great North returning.

Thursday Night Football begins October 7.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

 8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5

 9 pm THE BIG LEAP (series premiere)

Big Leap Pic

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

 8 pm The Resident Season 5

 9 pm OUR KIND OF PEOPLE series premiere

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

 8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6

 9 pm ALTER EGO (series premiere)

Grandpa Bell - The Resident Season 4 Episode 14

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

 8 pm The Masked Singer (season premiere, Part 2)

 9 pm ALTER EGO (series premiere, Part 2)

FRIDAYS

 8 pm Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAYS

 7 pm Fox Sports Saturday

A Russian Spy - The Simpsons

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

 8 pm The Simpsons Season 33

 8:30 pm The Great North Season 2

 9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12

 9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19

Call on the Scene - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14

THURSDAYS (Beginning Oct. 7)

 8 pm Thursday Night Football

9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, THE CLEANING LADY, DOMINO MASTERS, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, KRAPOPOLIS, MONARCH, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, PIVOTING, and WELCOME TO FLATCH are all being held for midseason.

