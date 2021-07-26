FOX Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, The Resident, & More!

FOX is the final network to announce its plans for premiere week, and it's about what we expected.

9-1-1 Season 5 will start things off, with the show returning Monday, September 20.

The highly anticipated premiere finds Los Angeles facing a blackout as the first responders battle to keep everyone safe.

9-1-1: Lone Star, meanwhile, is being held until midseason.

Scott Foley ballet drama, The Big Leap, will air out of 9-1-1 in the fall.

Tuesday, September 21, marks the return of The Resident, which will lead into new drama series, Our Kind of People.

Previous Tuesday occupant, Prodigal Son, has been canceled.

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, September 22 at 8/7c.

Alter Ego, a new unscripted series, follows in the 9/8c slot.

And, because one night of The Masked Singer and Alter Ego is not enough, both shows will be airing an additional episode each on Thursday, September 23.

Smackdown continues on Fridays, while FOX Sports Saturday continues on -- you guessed it -- Saturday.

Sunday, September 26, is animation domination, with Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and The Great North returning.

Thursday Night Football begins October 7.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5

9 pm THE BIG LEAP (series premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm The Resident Season 5

9 pm OUR KIND OF PEOPLE series premiere

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6

9 pm ALTER EGO (series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm The Masked Singer (season premiere, Part 2)

9 pm ALTER EGO (series premiere, Part 2)

FRIDAYS

8 pm Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAYS

7 pm Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm The Simpsons Season 33

8:30 pm The Great North Season 2

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19

THURSDAYS (Beginning Oct. 7)

8 pm Thursday Night Football

9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, THE CLEANING LADY, DOMINO MASTERS, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, KRAPOPOLIS, MONARCH, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, PIVOTING, and WELCOME TO FLATCH are all being held for midseason.

