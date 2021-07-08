Good Girls Was Unofficially Renewed Ahead of Cancellation: What Happened?!

Weeks after the official cancellation of one of the best shows on broadcast TV, we have some clarity.

TV Line is reporting that a truncated Good Girls Season 5 was set at NBC, but the deal blew up due to various factors.

The outlet says that in May, it was assumed that the show would be brought back for an eight-episode final season to wrap up the story.

"[We] very much wanted to bring Good Girls back for one more season to close out the story, but unfortunately, we were unable to make the financials work," an NBC spokesperson told TV Line after the cancellation.

With live ratings dipping, Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman reportedly agreed to take salary cuts to bring the show to a close.

Now, it is speculated that Manny Montana, who plays Rio, couldn't agree with NBC over pay cuts and scheduling to remain with the show.

It's certainly a bizarre turn of events if it proves to be true, especially when you consider that three women are the heart of the show.

Rio may be a fan favorite, but a character with that many enemies could get an off-screen death or even exit without viewers thinking twice about it.

Additionally, there have been rumors over the years that Hendricks and Montana are not exactly friends.

On the show, they play love interests, but it sounds like they simply don't get along.

Montana opened up about working with Hendricks on The Total Celebrity Show podcast last year.

"We come in, do our job, and then go home. It’s very business-like," the actor said.

Hendricks recalled working with Montana during an interview The Black C.A.P.E Magazine in 2019.

"He’s a great actor and we have great chemistry working together and… He’s just… It’s just a very sort of respectful work."

"You know, it’s funny, because I know people love [Beth and Rio]. We, of course… love that. It’s exciting and stuff. But it’s not as… it’s much more professional than anyone would think."

Additionally, Hendricks dished that Montana refuses to call her by her full name.

"Manny calls [me]… Chris," she said in another interview at 92nd Street Y.

"No one in my life calls me Chris. It’s not my name. I think it’s totally stupid. And he’s never taken the chance to realize that I hate it. It’s really weird."

